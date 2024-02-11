Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

IndiGo Flight Misses Route to Taxiway at Delhi Airport, Blocks Runway

According to airport sources, the runway 28/10 could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft (6E-2221) from the runway.

Digital Desk
IndiGo Pilots Grounded as DGCA ProbesAlleged Takeoff of Delhi-Baku Flight Without ATC Clearance
According to airport sources, the runway 28/10 could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft (6E-2221) from the runway. | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: Flight departures from the runway at Delhi airport were disrupted on Sunday after an Amritsar-Delhi IndiGo flight missed the route to the taxiway after landing.

According to airport sources, the runway 28/10 could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft (6E-2221) from the runway.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

