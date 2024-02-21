Advertisement

The fun of travelling through air is an adventure and also comes with some pros and cons. You get astonishing views and beautiful sceneries, but if the weather is not in your favour it can turn into anxiety. A viral video shows the exact anxiety situation of the passengers on Indigo flight 6E 6125, departing Delhi at 5:25 PM for Srinagar. This flight faces a lot of turbulence which makes the passengers tense in the mid way.

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar was hit by severe turbulence due to bad weather. A narrow escape.



Avoid traveling in bad weather. pic.twitter.com/yX1Z4fhQcv — Kashur Tamadun (@kashur_tamadun) February 19, 2024

A widely circulated video on social media platform X captured the harrowing moments as passengers gripped their seats while the aircraft shook violently. The tense atmosphere was palpable as passengers recited religious prayers, seeking solace amidst the turbulence. Eventually, the aircraft safely touched down at Srinagar Airport. The turbulence was attributed to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains and a storm.

In response to the incident, IndiGo issued a statement, saying, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar encountered severe turbulent weather en route. The crew diligently followed all operational protocols, ensuring the safe landing of the flight in Srinagar. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the challenging weather conditions."

