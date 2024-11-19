sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Kochi Airport Due to Technical Snag

Published 19:21 IST, November 19th 2024

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Kochi Airport Due to Technical Snag

IndiGo confirmed that its flight 6E1127, operating from Bengaluru to Male, was diverted to Kochi due to the technical issue.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IndiGo
IndiGo confirmed that its flight 6E1127, operating from Bengaluru to Male, was diverted to Kochi due to the technical issue. | Image: IndiGo
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:21 IST, November 19th 2024