Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Breaking: IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway

Indigo flight that was parked at Mumbai Airport receives a bomb threat on Tuesday.

Isha Bhandari
IndiGo flight parked at Mumbai airport receives bomb threat, investigation underway | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: IndiGo flight 6E 5188, traveling from Chennai to Mumbai, was met with a bomb threat upon its arrival at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on February 13. A press statement issued by the airline confirmed that the pilot promptly alerted airport authorities upon landing, triggering an urgent response. As per IndiGo airline's statement, upon receiving the threat, standard protocols were immediately activated, and airport security guidelines were rigorously adhered to. The aircraft was swiftly redirected to a remote bay as a precautionary measure, ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and airport personnel.

While the specific details of the threat remain undisclosed, authorities are diligently conducting security checks and investigations. Passengers and crew are being debriefed, and thorough inspections of the aircraft and its luggage are underway.

Once all necessary security measures are completed and the all-clear is given, the aircraft will be escorted to the terminal area, allowing passengers to disembark safely.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

