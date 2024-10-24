sb.scorecardresearch
  • Indigo Flight To Jodhpur Receives Bomb Threat, Found To Be Hoax After Search

Published 22:06 IST, October 24th 2024

Police and CISF officers rushed to the spot and the aircraft was searched at the airport. A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also called to the scene.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indigo Flight To Jodhpur Receives Bomb Threat, Found To Be Hoax After Search | Image: Unsplash/ Representative
22:06 IST, October 24th 2024