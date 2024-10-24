Published 22:06 IST, October 24th 2024
Indigo Flight To Jodhpur Receives Bomb Threat, Found To Be Hoax After Search
Police and CISF officers rushed to the spot and the aircraft was searched at the airport. A bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were also called to the scene.
