sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Raipur After Bomb Threat

Published 10:51 IST, November 14th 2024

IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Raipur After Bomb Threat

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport morning following a bomb threat

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IndiGo
A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard made an emergency landing at Raipur airport morning following a bomb threat | Image: IndiGo
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:51 IST, November 14th 2024