IndiGo Passenger Raises Concerns After Finding Screw In Sandwich In Flight Meal
Passenger finds screw in sandwich on IndiGo flight; airline denies responsibility, sparking online discussion about food safety.
The rates of getting bad food on the flights have increased significantly. We can see these viral posts about worms in food and bad food almost every other week, which question the hygiene and quality of trains, flights, and other food caterers.
One of the latest incidents to gain attention involves the purported discovery of a screw in a sandwich served on an IndiGo flight. The passenger in question took to Reddit to share their dissatisfaction and recount the airline staff's response. According to Reddit user MacaroonIll3601, they were on a flight from Bangalore to Chennai on February 1, 2024, when they found a screw in their sandwich. Seeking redress, they requested an apology from the airline.
However, the response they received was far from satisfactory. They claimed that IndiGo refused to take responsibility, stating that the sandwich had been consumed after the flight, absolving the airline of liability.
Check out the post:
Some of the users also commented on the post and some of them used sarcasm in a good way.
One user wrote, "Probably to help with IRON deficiency. How caring ...!!! Aww..."
Another one said, “Missing bolts haunts Airbus now?”
Third user commented, “If you found it on board then you'd have a case but you can't pin it on them now. So, for now, accept that you're screwed. You'd be nuts to go after them because you can't nail them. Next time you see an Indigo flight, bolt!.”
