Indigo Passengers Claim They Were Forced to Eat Sugary Snacks, Airline Respond

Advertisement

Viral: A post recently went viral highlighting the experience faced by passengers on an IndiGo flight, which drew attention to concerns regarding the quality of food served on the flight across the nation.

#poormanagement #indigoairlines #aviationministry #governentofindia #birsamundaairport #pieterelbers #NarendraModi #rahulbhatia #rakesgangwal #amitshah Indigo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager response was-I have no option. What is India’s Aviation Minister doing? pic.twitter.com/4LtMCVzHv2 — Swati Singh (@swtsingh34)

An X user took to the platform to share multiple posts about her experience. She wrote, "Indigo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager's response was- I have no option. What is India's Aviation Minister doing?" She also claimed that "diabetic patients [were] forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience. The manager's answer is "we have no option " Why is the aviation ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like #indigoairlines when the common man is suffering?"

In another post, the X user expressed that their encounter has prompted them to reassess their plans to visit India. They recounted missing their international flight due to the delays experienced during their journey.

Advertisement

She also claimed that the quality of food they were given was "poor". She wrote, "Hi, my PNR is GP5HGY and I had to miss my international flight to Seattle. This is making me think if I want to travel to India with an experience like this. Also, I have been here since 3 pm and no one asks us even a glass of water at 9:40 they are serving poor quality food."

Ma'am, this is not the experience we aim to provide our customers. We regret the inconvenience. Please share your PNR with us via DM so we may check this immediately and assist you further. ~Vandana https://t.co/xcJPAig2qK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E)

IndiGo responds to these viral posts saying, "Ma'am, this is not the experience we aim to provide our customers. We regret the inconvenience. Please share your PNR with us via DM so we may check this immediately and assist you further. - Vandana."