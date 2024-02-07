IndiGo's Jaipur-Kolkata Flight Takes U-Turn After Technical Fault

Advertisement

Jaipur: An IndiGo flight (6E784) travelling from Jaipur to Kolkata returned to Jaipur Airport on Monday after facing technical fault, the airline said.

The flight was on its way to Kolkata when the technical fault occured. Following the standard operating procedures, the pilot landed the aircraft back in Jaipur, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Following the landing in Jaipur, the aircraft was sent for detailed assessment and repairs, said an official adding that an alternative flight was arranged for passengers.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to passengers,” the airline said.

