Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

IndiGo Staff Among 2 Held With 19 Gold Biscuits at Imphal Airport

Customs division in Imphal, on Sunday, confiscated 19 Gold biscuits worth over Rs 1.99 crore from two persons, including a coach driver of IndiGo Airlines.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Imphal: In a breakthrough, sleuths of the customs division in Imphal, on Sunday, confiscated 19 Gold biscuits worth over Rs 1.99 crore from two persons, including a coach driver of IndiGo Airlines and a passenger, at Imphal International Airport.

Acting on a reliable source, officers of the anti-smuggling unit of the division moved to the airport’s departure terminal wherein security staff of IndiGo Airlines detained the two, said a statement issued by the division’s Deputy Commissioner Rajivkumar Yengkhom.

The two have been identified as A Minaketan Sharma (28) of Bhrahmapur Aribam Leikai in Imphal East district — the coach driver of the airlines — and passenger Maibam Priyobrata Singh (32) of Nambol Kongkham Makha Leikai in Bishnipur district.

The statement further mentioned that the customs officers initially detected 10 Gold biscuits of foreign origin and subsequently, after follow-up inquiry and interrogation, another nine Gold biscuits were also recovered from their belongings after a few hours.

The total weight of the seized 19 Gold biscuits is 3.155 kg and their total value is estimated at Rs 1,99,20,664 as on the day’s market rate, it said. 

Under the relevant action of the Customs Act, 1962, the two have been arrested and further investigation to nab other offenders of the case is going on, added the statement.

(with inputs from Anirudha Bhakat)

