IndiGo Under Fire, Crew Member Accused of Stealing Gold Chain From 5-Year-Old

Bengaluru: A crew member of an IndiGo flight has been booked by Bengaluru Police following allegations of theft involving a 20-gram gold chain belonging to a five-year-old child onboard a domestic flight.

The incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru. According to the First Information Report (FIR), filed by the child’s mother, Priyanka Mukherjee, the gold chain, valued at approximately ₹80,000, went missing after a flight attendant accompanied her child to the washroom during the journey.

Mukherjee, who was travelling with her two children, raised the alarm upon noticing the gold chain was missing shortly after the flight.

In her complaint, she alleged that the crew member, identified as Aditi Ashwini Sharma, was the last person seen with the child before the chain disappeared.

Confirming that an FIR has been registered, Bengaluru Police said that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the facts and examine CCTV footage, if available, and passenger or crew testimonies.

In an official statement, IndiGo confirmed the incident and said the airline is cooperating fully with the ongoing probe.

“We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, concerning a concern raised by our customer. We take such matters extremely seriously and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations,” the airline stated.

The airline has not taken any public disciplinary action against the crew member so far, pending the outcome of the investigation.