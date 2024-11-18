Published 02:02 IST, November 18th 2024
IndiGo Warns of Potential Delay in Flight Operations Due Dense Fog, High Pollution in Delhi
Private aircraft carrier IndiGo has warned travellers of potential delays in flight operations due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog and high pollution
IndiGo warns of potential delay in flight operations at Delhi airport due to dense fog and high pollution | Image: ANI
