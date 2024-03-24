Advertisement

The most significant strategic rival for the ensuing decades, according to the National Defense Strategy of 2023, is China. It emphasizes the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific. It also emphasizes how critical it is for brand-new, quickly developing technology to keep up with the dynamic state of the world's security.

According to Mara Karlin, achieving these objectives will depend in large part on AUKUS, the strengthened trilateral security relationship between Australia, the UK, and the US. She spoke today at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing as the deputy undersecretary of defence for policy. The AUKUS was announced by the presidents of Australia, the UK, and the US in September 2021.

About the AUKUS partnership and how it strengthens the Indo-Pacific

“Under the AUKUS partnership, Australia has demonstrated the commitment to purchase conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines”, Mara Karlin said in a statement. Kartlin also said that the US, UK and Australia have committees to conduct naval nuclear propulsion cooperation in a manner that is fully consistent with respective legal obligations. It sets up the highest non-proliferation standard and is moving out swiftly.

This year three Australian officers have graduated from the US Nuclear powered school and the USS North Carolina, a Virginia class attack Submarine, conducted the first port visit to Australia. The United States and Australia are also enhancing cooperation on other critical military abilities. Karlin said that in the month of April this year under the auspices of the Artificial Intelligence Working Group that trilaterally demonstrated the joint deployment of artificial intelligence-enabled assets in a collaborative swarm to detect and target military targets in real time.

Karlin noted that the trilateral partnership isn't only about defence and military. The state and the commerce departments are also crucial to the trilateral relationship, as is the support of the Congress. There are several areas which require congressional legislation, Karlin said.

She also said that there are several areas which require congressional legislation including the authorization to sell Virginia class Submarines to Australia as an interim capability, training Australia’s Submarine workforce and enabling export licensing exemptions. She also mentioned that the US cannot implement AUKUS without Australia’s critical support in all of these areas. She said that the US needs to expand defence cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region even more and also the US network of alliances and partnerships is a strategic advantage that the competitors cannot match.