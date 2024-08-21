sb.scorecardresearch
  • Indore Administration to Promote Use of `Green Fuels' in Local Factories

Published 13:26 IST, August 21st 2024

Indore Administration to Promote Use of `Green Fuels' in Local Factories

Indore district administration decided that the use of green fuels instead of coal will be ensured in local factories to improve the city's air quality.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
POLLUTION
The use of coal in industry is a major cause of air pollution in Indore, otherwise ranked as the country's cleanest city | Image: POLLUTION
