Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Indore Fire Incident: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building, Several Feared Trapped

Indore Fire Incident: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building, Several Feared Trapped

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Massive fire at a commercial building in Indore
Massive fire at a commercial building in Indore | Image:Republic
Indore Fire: A massive fire broke out at the Industry House building located in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore reportedly leaving several people trapped in the building. The fire incident, which occurred on Wednesday noon, created a major panic-like situation in the area. After the incident, which took place at the commercial building located under the jurisdiction of Palasia police station area of Indore, the local police along with several fire tenders rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

A senior police official stated that the cause of the fire is not known yet. The police are investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Several videos of the incident also surfaced after the incident, wherein the severity after the incident can be seen at the spot.

After observing the critical situation at the site, as several people were reported to be trapped inside the building, the concerned authorities along with the SDERF team are carrying out a rescue operation to extract the people trapped inside. 
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

