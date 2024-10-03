sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Indore Garba Event Cancelled Amid Backlash Over Muslim Committee Member

Published 21:39 IST, October 3rd 2024

Indore Garba Event Cancelled Amid Backlash Over Muslim Committee Member

A garba event in Indore was cancelled the first day of the Navratri festival, after a right-wing outfit objected to a Muslim man on its organising committee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Garba dance
A garba event in Indore was cancelled the first day of the Navratri festival, after a right-wing outfit objected to a Muslim man on its organising committee | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:39 IST, October 3rd 2024