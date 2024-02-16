Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:14 IST
MP: Two Held for Possessing Cocaine, Opium Worth Rs 1.2 crore in Indore
Two men were arrested on Friday for alleged possession of cocaine and opium worth Rs 1.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indore: Two men were arrested on Friday for alleged possession of cocaine and opium worth Rs 1.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the accused, Onkar Shelke (18) and Kunal Suryavanshi (20), who were riding an expensive motorcycle without a registration number, additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia said.
Advertisement
At least 95 gm of cocaine and 1.5 kg opium were recovered from the duo, he said, adding that the value of the seized contraband is Rs 1.2 crore.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the official said. (With inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:07 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result TodayInfo17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.