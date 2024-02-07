Advertisement

INDORE: A fire broke out in an eatery at the Bada Ganpati intersection in Indore on Monday, injuring the operator of a neighbouring flower shop when the conflagration grew. The rapidly growing fire reportedly also engulfed several vehicles that were parked near the shops. The fire is believed to be a result of an accident caused when the employee of the eatery was changing the pipe for the shop's gas tank. The fire that resulted from the gas leak quickly grew when another nearby gas cylinder was caught in the fire. Taken off-guard by the sudden spread of the flames, the nearby flower shop operator suffered burns and was later sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon thereafter, a fire brigade team arrived to extinguish the flames and successfully managed to bring the situation under control. The team also confirmed that the gas tanks themselves had not exploded in the fire. As noted above, the fire is believed to be a result of an accident but an officer of the fire brigade team noted that clear information regarding the incident will only emerge after an investigation.

With inputs from Satya Vijay.