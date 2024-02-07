English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Indore: One Injured in Fire Caused by Cylinder Leak at Bada Ganpati Intersection

Presently, the fire at Indore's Bada Ganpati intersection is believed to have been caused by an accidental gas leak that led to a rapidly spreading blaze.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

INDORE: A fire broke out in an eatery at the Bada Ganpati intersection in Indore on Monday, injuring the operator of a neighbouring flower shop when the conflagration grew. The rapidly growing fire reportedly also engulfed several vehicles that were parked near the shops. The fire is believed to be a result of an accident caused when the employee of the eatery was changing the pipe for the shop's gas tank. The fire that resulted from the gas leak quickly grew when another nearby gas cylinder was caught in the fire. Taken off-guard by the sudden spread of the flames, the nearby flower shop operator suffered burns and was later sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Soon thereafter, a fire brigade team arrived to extinguish the flames and successfully managed to bring the situation under control. The team also confirmed that the gas tanks themselves had not exploded in the fire. As noted above, the fire is believed to be a result of an accident but an officer of the fire brigade team noted that clear information regarding the incident will only emerge after an investigation. 

Advertisement

With inputs from Satya Vijay.  

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement