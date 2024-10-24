Published 20:03 IST, October 24th 2024
Indore Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Roaming In Semi-Naked Condition Sexually Assaulted, 1 Held
a 40-year-old woman suffering from mental disabilities was sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said.
Woman suffering mental disabilities roams in Indore in semi-naked condition, sexually assaulted | Image: Freepik
