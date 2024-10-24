sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Indore Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Roaming In Semi-Naked Condition Sexually Assaulted, 1 Held

Published 20:03 IST, October 24th 2024

Indore Shocker: Mentally Ill Woman Roaming In Semi-Naked Condition Sexually Assaulted, 1 Held

a 40-year-old woman suffering from mental disabilities was sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman suffering mental disabilities roams in Indore in semi-naked condition, sexually assaulted
Woman suffering mental disabilities roams in Indore in semi-naked condition, sexually assaulted | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:03 IST, October 24th 2024