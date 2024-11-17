Published 00:27 IST, November 17th 2024
Industries Left Maharashtra As MVA Failed To Support Them: Chief Minister Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that industries migrated out of the state as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government did not support them.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Image: Facebook
