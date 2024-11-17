sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Infant Kidnapped From Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Rescued From Rail Station In UP; Two Arrested

Published 16:30 IST, November 17th 2024

Infant Kidnapped From Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Rescued From Rail Station In UP; Two Arrested

A one-and-half-month-old infant, kidnapped from the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur railway station.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Infant kidnapped from Delhi Hospital rescued from rail station in UP; 2 nabbed
Infant kidnapped from Delhi Hospital rescued from rail station in UP; 2 nabbed | Image: X/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:30 IST, November 17th 2024