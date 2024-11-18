sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Infiltration Poses Threat to Jharkhand's Society, Culture: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published 10:18 IST, November 18th 2024

Infiltration Poses Threat to Jharkhand's Society, Culture: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma accused the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand of "patronising" infiltration.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:18 IST, November 18th 2024