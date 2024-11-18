Published 10:18 IST, November 18th 2024
Infiltration Poses Threat to Jharkhand's Society, Culture: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Sarma accused the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand of "patronising" infiltration.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:18 IST, November 18th 2024