Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Influencer vs Doctors: Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Nithin Kamath Triggers Debate

Pramesh suggestions to Kamath come after Shankar Sharma provided post-stroke rehabilitation tip to Kamath

Digital Desk
Nithin Kamath
Nithin Kamath | Image:X.com/@Nithin0dha
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath suffered a mild stroke, thoracic surgeon Dr CS Pramesh, a director of the Tata Memorial Hospital asked him not to fall for influencers without a "science background." Pramesh suggestions to Kamath come after Shankar Sharma, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, provided post-stroke rehabilitation tip to Kamath, which several online doctors have refuted.

‘How Life-threatening Social Media Can Be’

Re-sharing Shankar Sharma's post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr CS Pramesh said, "A thread that demonstrates how life-threatening social media can be... Please don't follow random 'influencers' who don't have true science to back them beyond 'Trust me bro'".

Dr Pramesh underlined the importance of acknowledging that despite good intentions, poorly researched advice has the potential to cause more harm than good.

Advertisement

"While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of the doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched "expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware," he wrote.

How Doctors Reacted to Influencer's Suggestion to Kamath

Besides Dr Pramesh, several other doctors also rejected Sharma's post-stroke recovery recommendations. Here's how doctors reacted to Shankar Sharma's suggestions.

Advertisement

Dr Sudhir Kumar, based in Hyderabad at Apollo Hospitals, shared an extensive post debunking the recommendations made by the influencer. "The treatments recommended by Mr Shankar Sharma are anecdotal and there is no evidence to support their effectiveness in post-stroke recovery," he wrote.

Reacting to the viral post, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as The Liver Doctor on X, talked about the Dunning-Kruger Effect. He said, "Dunning-Kruger Effect: Awareness of the limitations of cognition (thinking) requires proficiency in metacognition (thinking about thinking). In other words, being stupid makes you too stupid to realize how stupid you are," he wrote.  

Advertisement

On the other hand, Bengaluru-based senior cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy quoted Nithin Kamath's old post on sleep deprivation and wrote, "There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time."

Advertisement

What Shankar Sharma Had Suggested?

“Nithin, Please immediately do these ( believe me, medical science has nothing to offer beyond initial hospital care). 1. Get a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber and start 1 hour per day. 2. Buy Red Infrared therapy device, available on Amazon ( take around 60 watts or more or ask Nikhil to message me, will send him one more powerful one. IR is critical in brain rehab. Safe, non invasive. Plenty of research. 3. Immediately start on 5 grams of highest quality krill oil Omega 3 capsules + Brahmi. Again, plenty of research. Act fast. You have a window of a few weeks to completely rehabilitate yourself. Nikhil has my number and he can immediately send me a message.”

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

38 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 17 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo