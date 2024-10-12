Published 14:17 IST, October 12th 2024
Injustice to Karnataka in Tax Devolution, Will Fight it Out: Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar
Alleging that the Centre has done injustice by allocating less funds to Karnataka, D K Shivakumar said that the Congress government in the state would fight
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Alleging that the Centre has done injustice by allocating less funds to Karnataka, D K Shivakumar said that the Congress government in the state would fight | Image: PTI/file
