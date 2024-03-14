×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Emotional Video Shows An Elephant Slowly Crawling To A Hospital Bed To See His Ill Human Caretaker

Viral Video: The footage shows the elephant sitting at the door and moving cautiously into the hospital room where its caretaker is being admitted.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker | Image:X
Viral: People are always told to avoid dangerous wild animals such as tigers, leopards, and lions, yet other wild animals are less of a threat to people since they are considered human companions. And among these are elephants. Living among humans for centuries, this is the largest giant on Earth. Historically, they were employed in battles and as mounts for kings and emperors. These animals are quite friendly. People are feeling moved by a video that is now making the rounds on social media about an elephant.

An elephant greets his caretaker after being informed of his condition and admitted to the hospital. The footage shows the elephant sitting at the door and moving cautiously into the hospital room where its caretaker is being admitted. When the elephant attempted to wake the elderly caretaker, he was too unwell to move from his bed. A woman standing nearby helped the elderly guy in petting the elephant's trunk. Elephants rarely show such love for humans as you will witness here.

This heart-touching video has been shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter with the ID named '@TheFigen_' and the caption reads, 'An elephant has come to meet his elderly human companion in the village hospital'. This little 27-second video has already received over 65K likes and around 5 million views. People have reacted to the video in a variety of ways at the same time.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

