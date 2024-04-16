Advertisement

Surat: Joining the list of those renouncing their wealth to become monks is the Gujarat couple who donated nearly Rs 200 crore. The couple now plans to set out on a journey for salvation. According to sources, Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated all their wealth during a ceremony in February. The couple will officially take diksha at an event later this month.

A businessman from Himmatnagar, Bhavesh Bhandari is said to be inspired by his 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son who adopted monkhood in 2022.

Advertisement

The couple, known for their immense wealth, will take the pledge on April 22, following which they will have to sever all family ties. After joining the ascetic path, they won't be allowed to keep any 'materialistic objects'. They will have to then walk barefoot across India and survive only on alms.

After taking diksha they will be allowed to possess only two white garments, a bowl for collecting alms and a "rajoharan", a white broom that Jain monks carry to brush insects away from an area before they sit -- a mark of the path of non-violence they follow.

Advertisement

The couple will soon join a handful of others like Bhavaralal Jain, who had previously renounced his billionaire life to lead a life of monk. Bhavaralal Jain spearheaded a micro-irrigation system in India.

The Bhandari couple, along with 35 others, carried out a procession extending till four kilometres where they donated all their materialistic things. Visuals from the procession showed the couple atop a chariot dressed like royalty.

Advertisement

In Jainism, taking 'diksha' is a significant commitment where the individual lives without material comforts, surviving on alms and wandering barefoot across the country.

