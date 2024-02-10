English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Inspiring! How This 55-yr-old Karnataka Woman is Solving Water Crisis at Anganwadi Centre

Gowri C Naik has taken the responsibility to dig a well inside the premises of an anganwadi centre which is grappling with water scarcity.

Digital Desk
well
Gowri C Naik plans to dig a 4-foot diameter well. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sirsi: A role model to all, a 55-year-old woman in Karnataka is the reason why an anganwadi centre will now have sufficient water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Gowri C Naik from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district has taken the responsibility to dig a well inside the premises of an anganwadi centre which is grappling with water scarcity.

The water provided to the centre through the municipality once in two days is not sufficient for their usage and to fetch more water, the teachers have to travel to the nearby well, which is half-a-kilometre away from the centre.

Moved by their plight, the 55-year-old decided to help them by digging a well for the centre. Located in Ganeshnagar near Sirsi, the centre has 15 children. She promised them to dig a well last year and she started the work last week. The woman digs the earth and climbs out using a ladder to dump the soil.

She plans to dig a 4-foot diameter well. She hopes that she will hit the water at 50ft. The entire process is expected to take a few more weeks. She believes the move will not only benefit the centre but the locals as well.

This is not the first time that the Naik is digging a well. A farmer with 1.5 acre land, has already dug up two wells – one at her house and another on her farm. She dug up to 45 feet to get water for her areca and coconut farm. She had to dug up to 65 feet deep earth behind her house to get water. After achieving the feat, Naik earned the title of ‘Bhagirathi’, another name for River Ganga.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

