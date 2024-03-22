×

Intel Agencies Are Keeping Close Watch On Protestors Movement, Over Reports Over Chaos In Delhi

After the arrest of Kejriwal, the Central Intelligence Agencies are keeping track on the movement of protestors coming to the national capital

New Delhi: After the arrest of Kejriwal, the Central Intelligence Agencies are keeping track on the movement of protestors coming to the national capital over reports that anti social elements could use this opportunity to create chaos in Delhi. A senior official has confirmed that the intelligence agencies is keeping a strict watch on the movement of protestors from other states, especially in Punjab as AAP  is in power there.

" We are vigilant and in touch with state police over the movement of protestors. Because of the ongoing farmer protests, police and intelligence agencies are already on high alert. We are updating Delhi , Punjab and Haryana police with the situation and have requested that they stop any such movement as it could create chaos in the national capital," said the official.

After the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP has called for huge protest in Delhi and across the country

Central Forces Deployed, Section 144 Imposed

Central Forces have been deployed and at the discretion of state police to control any situation during protest. Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 at the DDU Marg and outside the ED office. It has been anticipated that anti social
elements might use the situation to create unrest in the city," said an official.

In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

