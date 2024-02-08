English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Intelligence Agency Warns of 'Lashkar Terror Attack' in Jammu Ahead of Republic Day

The alert is on a group of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attempting to infiltrate from the Samba Sector with active support from Pakistani rangers.

Gursimran Singh
Indian Forces in Kashmir
Proactively countering jihadi terror networks, the agency conducted over 50 raids abroad and identified 43 suspects. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day, intelligence agencies have issued a heightened terror attack alert in Jammu. The alert is on a group of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attempting to infiltrate from the Samba Sector with active support from Pakistani rangers.

Intelligence warnings specifically highlight an impending infiltration bid through the Basantar river in Samba district of Jammu that has been a traditional infiltration route in the past as well. The intended targets of the terrorists include civilians and security force installations along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Soon after alert, Border Security Force as well as Indian Army in area close to International Border has been put on alert while Jammu and Kashmir Police too has strengthened their border management grid as well as National Highway security grid.

Last week, Authorities have implemented a curfew within a one-kilometer radius of the Samba International Border. This proactive measure comes in response to intelligence from the Border Security Force (BSF). Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma, informed Republic about the necessity for such actions. Despite facing challenging weather conditions, including dense fog and severe cold, the Jammu and Kashmir Police persistently maintain a vigilant stance along the border, including thorough searches and stringent border control measures to address the heightened security concerns.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

