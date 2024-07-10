sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:14 IST, July 10th 2024

Inter-State Coordination Meeting Called Amid Back-to-Back Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Director General of J&K Police, Swain, along with DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav and Special DG BSF Western Command YB Khurania, are set to participate in the meeting.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Coordination Meeting
Inter-State Coordination Meeting Called Amid Back-to-Back Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
