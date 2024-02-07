Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: It is February 1, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the interim budget for 2024. This will be her sixth budget presentation in a row, making her the second Finance Minister to do so. Interesting fact: Sitaraman is also India’s first full-time female finance minister.

Article 112 of the Indian Constitution describes the entire procedure for presenting the budget in Parliament.

Breaking away from tradition, the Union Budget was previously revealed on the last working day of February. However, the BJP government’s erstwhile Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made the change back in 2017, shifting the presentation date to the first day of February. This adjustment led to ensuring that the budget could be implemented before the commencement of the new financial year in April.

Here are some Not-So-Common Facts About India’s Budget (From 1947-2024)

Shanmukham Chetty RK made history on November 26, 1947, by making the first presentation of the budget for independent India. He was also the India’s first Finance Minister

Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister to deliver the budget in 1958–1959.

Indira Gandhi, Nehru's daughter and India's first female PM, became the second PM and first woman to present India's budget.

Until 1955, all the Budget documents were printed in English.

Nirmala Sitharaman and Morarji Desai are the only union ministers to have presented the budget six consecutive times.

1977, the year that saw Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel deliver the briefest with only 800 words aimed at keeping it short.

In 1999, Yashwant Sinha changed the norm by bringing the presentation of the budget into the daytime at 11:00 am instead of 5 pm

In terms of word count, Manmohan Singh’s 1991–92 budget speech has the most words, with over 18000.

Moraji Desai is the record holder, having presented 10 budgets between 1962 and 1969, including eight full budgets and two intermediate interim budgets.

Also, to simplify the budgetary process, the railway budget presented differently from March 1924 was, under Jaitley's tenure in 2016, combined with the Union Budget

Finance Ministers K.C. Niyogi, H.N. Bahuguna, and Narayan Dutt Tiwari did not present the budget during their tenures.

Not-So-Common Facts About Sitharaman’s Budget Presentations

In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman set the record for the longest budget speech at 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Also during the 2020 budget presentation, Sitharaman used a ‘bahi khata’ instead of the traditional suitcase. ‘Bahi Khata’ is a ledger of accounts; one which the finance minister carried was in red and had the national emblem on it.

In 2021, Sitharaman delivered India's first paperless budget using a made-in-India tablet.

