sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Intermediary Platforms Must Compensate Conventional Media For Using Its Content: I&B Minister

Published 00:21 IST, November 17th 2024

Intermediary Platforms Must Compensate Conventional Media For Using Its Content: I&B Minister

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that intermediary platforms must compensate conventional media for using their content.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:21 IST, November 17th 2024