Published 00:21 IST, November 17th 2024
Intermediary Platforms Must Compensate Conventional Media For Using Its Content: I&B Minister
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that intermediary platforms must compensate conventional media for using their content.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Image: PTI
