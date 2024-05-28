Advertisement

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have arrested a man, an international shooter, caught assaulting a cab driver with his pistol’s butt in an incident of road-rage, after the cab collided with the accused’s car on Monday. The entire incident was captured on a camera by a passerby, which went viral on social media. Based on the complaint filed by the cab driver, the Lucknow police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a legal proceedings.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vinod Mishra, a resident of the Vivek Khand area located in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, has been detained by the police. Mishra is also an international shooter and has a licensed pistol. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

Advertisement

Police have seized accused's licensed pistol

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated, “On May 27, 2024, a video of a young man assaulted with the butt of a pistol went viral on social media. On investigation, it was found that the victim is Ranjit Shukla, a resident of Dogra Patti area located in Sitapur, who drives Ola cab.”

Advertisement

As per the police, the incident occurred near ‘Bans Mandi’ in Lucknow on Monday at around 12.30 pm, while the victim was on his way from BBD University to Bhootnath. Ranjit Shukla’s cab suddenly collided with a Safari car from behind, being driven by accused Vinod Mishra.

After the incident, Vinod Mishra got down from his car and allegedly started assaulting cab driver Ranjit with the butt of his licensed pistol on the road. The entire incident was captured by an eyewitness present nearby at the spot.

Advertisement

🚨🚨A man in Lucknow beating a poor man with pistol in his hand. This man should be arrested.@Uppolice @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/SowwXa7qBB — Newton (@newt0nlaws)

Following the incident, the victim called the police and filed a complaint, based on which the police registered a case and apprehended the accused. The police also seized the accused’s licensed pistol.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

