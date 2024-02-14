Internet Suspension in 7 Districts of Haryana Extended Till Feb 15th

Advertisement

New Delhi: In response to ongoing tensions and potential threats to public safety, the Haryana government has announced the extension of internet suspension in seven districts until midnight on February 15th. The affected districts include Jind, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Sirsa, Kaithal, and Fatehabad. The decision to prolong the internet blackout stems from concerns over the dissemination of inflammatory material and false rumors through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

The order, issued by the Government of Haryana, prohibits mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and dongle services in the specified areas. However, voice calls, individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, and internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households are exempted to minimize disruption to essential services and individual needs.

Advertisement

The government emphasizes that the extension of the suspension is necessary to maintain public order and prevent any potential disturbance in the mentioned districts, including Dabwali. Any individual found violating the order will face legal consequences under relevant provisions.

This measure aims to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent the mobilization of agitators and demonstrators who may engage in violent activities, ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities.

Advertisement

“This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa including Dabwali in the state of Haryana and shall be in force up to 15.02.2024 (23:59hrs). This order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation as explained in earlier paragraphs. Any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,” read Haryana government’s order,” the order read.