×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Investment in Northeast 4 Times More than in Congress Rule: PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister dedicated mega projects worth Rs 55,000 crore to the state and added that these are aimed for the benefit of farmers' income.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh | Image:ANI/ PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar: During his visit to Arunachal to dedicate mega projects worth Rs 55,000 crore, including the vital Sela Project, Prime Minister Modi announced that investment in the North East has increased fourfold compared to the Congress party's rule. He dedicated mega projects worth Rs 55,000 crore to the state and added that these are aimed for the benefit of farmers' income. Palm farming in the North East has seen a rise, and the region is experiencing progress, he said. T

he PM further stated that he is committed to serving the people rather than being solely focused on winning elections. Subsequently, he launched the Unnati scheme with a broader scope, urging people to take advantage of its benefits.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Investment in the North East is four times more than during the Congress's rule. These projects aim to increase farmers' income. Palm farming in the North East has increased. The whole North East is witnessing Modi's guarantee."

Watch as PM Unveils Mega Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister also  said, the government has the goal to increase industrial development in the North East to help the youth secure more job opportunities.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo