Itanagar: During his visit to Arunachal to dedicate mega projects worth Rs 55,000 crore, including the vital Sela Project, Prime Minister Modi announced that investment in the North East has increased fourfold compared to the Congress party's rule. He dedicated mega projects worth Rs 55,000 crore to the state and added that these are aimed for the benefit of farmers' income. Palm farming in the North East has seen a rise, and the region is experiencing progress, he said. T

he PM further stated that he is committed to serving the people rather than being solely focused on winning elections. Subsequently, he launched the Unnati scheme with a broader scope, urging people to take advantage of its benefits.

The Prime Minister also said, the government has the goal to increase industrial development in the North East to help the youth secure more job opportunities.