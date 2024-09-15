sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • IP University Student Commits Suicide After He Was Expelled From Hostel In Delhi's Dwarka

Published 20:56 IST, September 15th 2024

IP University Student Commits Suicide After He Was Expelled From Hostel In Delhi's Dwarka

A student of the IP University allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of his hostel in Delhi’s Dwarka, after he was expelled from hostel.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IP University student commits suicide
IP University student commits suicide by jumping off from 7th floor of hostel in Delhi | Image: Republic/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:20 IST, September 15th 2024