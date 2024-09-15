Published 20:56 IST, September 15th 2024
IP University Student Commits Suicide After He Was Expelled From Hostel In Delhi's Dwarka
A student of the IP University allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of his hostel in Delhi’s Dwarka, after he was expelled from hostel.
- 2 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
IP University student commits suicide by jumping off from 7th floor of hostel in Delhi | Image: Republic/ File Photo
20:20 IST, September 15th 2024