Advertisement

New Delhi: Here comes good news for iPhone lovers as the latest Apple iPhone 15 is now offered at a significant discount on Flipkart. With a discount of Rs 10,901, you can get the premium handset for just Rs 68,999. Notably, the current listed price for iPhone 15 is Rs 72,999, which itself is a substantial reduction from the original MRP of Rs 79,900, and this is before any additional card offers are applied. Now, let's take a look into the steps to avail the iPhone 15 at the discounted price of Rs 68,999.

How to Get iPhone 15 at Rs 68,999

For those using an HDFC Credit card, there's an exciting offer awaiting – an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 with the purchase of the iPhone 15. With this benefit, the effective price drops to a mere Rs 68,999. Undoubtedly, this marks the most budget-friendly deal for the iPhone 15, a noteworthy drop since its initial launch in September 2023.

Buyers must note that this price is only for Flipkart Plus users, non-Plus users will have to spend Rs 74,999 for iPhone 15.

Advertisement

About iPhone 15

Earlier last year in September, Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its “Wonderlust” event with USB-C type charging. The biggest noticeable upgrade to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus outside of the visible USB-C and Dynamic Island changes was an improved camera system. The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display while iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display.

Advertisement

Apple has promised “all-day battery life” with the iPhone 15 thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 also includes a second-generation ultra wideband chip, just like the new Apple Watch Series 9.