Advertisement

Viral: In Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan, monkey menace is a typical occurrence. Monkeys are notorious for their mischievous behavior, and there have been multiple instances where people's personal things have been taken by them and had to be returned by bribery or by force. What become apparent after a monkey in Vrindavan snatched a man's iPhone in a similar event was, to put it mildly, hilarious. According to an Instagram video, the incident occurred on January 6 at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan.

When the video first starts, two monkeys are seen sitting on a building, one of them clutching a man's expensive iPhone. As this is going on, a large group of people can be seen trying to assist the man in getting his phone back from the monkey. They throw a pack of Frooti at the monkey and tried to make a bargain with it. The monkey drops the phone as soon as it grabs hold of the drink. Someone on the ground was alert and quickly grabbed the phone.

Advertisement

An Instagram user named sevak of krsna posted a video of this incident along with the comment, "Vrindavan's Monkeys. iPhone sold in one frooti." Many people have expressed their delight and humor on social media in response to the clip, claiming that monkeys have demonstrated intelligence by learning to bargain for food by stealing items like phones and eyeglasses.