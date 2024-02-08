English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

iPhone Sold For One Frooti: Funny Video From Vrindavan Goes Viral. Here's The Twist | Watch

When the video first starts, two monkeys are seen sitting on a building, one of them clutching a man's expensive iPhone.

Pritam Saha
Monkey Steals Man's iPhone At Vrindavan Temple
Monkey Steals Man's iPhone At Vrindavan Temple | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: In Indian cities like Mathura and Vrindavan, monkey menace is a typical occurrence. Monkeys are notorious for their mischievous behavior, and there have been multiple instances where people's personal things have been taken by them and had to be returned by bribery or by force. What become apparent after a monkey in Vrindavan snatched a man's iPhone in a similar event was, to put it mildly, hilarious. According to an Instagram video, the incident occurred on January 6 at Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir in Vrindavan.

When the video first starts, two monkeys are seen sitting on a building, one of them clutching a man's expensive iPhone. As this is going on, a large group of people can be seen trying to assist the man in getting his phone back from the monkey. They throw a pack of Frooti at the monkey and tried to make a bargain with it. The monkey drops the phone as soon as it grabs hold of the drink. Someone on the ground was alert and quickly grabbed the phone.  

Advertisement

An Instagram user named sevak of krsna posted a video of this incident along with the comment, "Vrindavan's Monkeys. iPhone sold in one frooti." Many people have expressed their delight and humor on social media in response to the clip, claiming that monkeys have demonstrated intelligence by learning to bargain for food by stealing items like phones and eyeglasses.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories5 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement