Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 11:55 IST

IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor gets Home Minister's medal for excellence in police training

IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor gets Home Minister's medal for excellence in police training

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor has been conferred with the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training.

Parasor, a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was given the award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at a function here for her excellent service as trainer for police investigators.

Advertisement

Currently serving as deputy inspector general (DIG) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, Parasor is a decorated officer.

She was highly praised for her exemplary role as superintendent of police (SP) in Assam’s Jorhat and Sonitpur districts between 2011 and 2016 for leading anti-insurgency operations against ULFA and NDFB militants.

Advertisement

In the NIA since 2017, Parasor has been handling several sensitive cases related to terrorism.

Her works in the NIA include organising capacity building programmes for state police and Central Armed Police Forces in Delhi as well as in regional centres.

Advertisement

Parasor also coordinates training programmes for police officers, prosecutors and experts with foreign police partners such as the FBI, the French Police and the Canadian Police.

A certificate signed by the union home minister and a one-time cash award of Rs 25,000 was given to her along with the medal. The name of the winner of the medal is also published in the Gazette of India.

Advertisement

At the function, which was held on the occasion of the 13th foundation day of the NIA, Shah appreciated the qualitative investigation the NIA achieved in a short period of 13 years.

He also appreciated the conviction rate of the NIA which stands at 93.25 per cent and asked the organisation to set out its goals for 2047 in a way that the NIA makes a mark both nationally and internationally, an official statement said.

Advertisement

Shah stressed on the requirement for scientific investigation for evidence collection and on institutionalisation of procedures and processes developed by the NIA.

He also directed the NIA to coordinate with other agencies involved in countering terrorism and pitch resources for creation of a national database of information pertaining to terrorists and terrorism, the statement said. PTI ACB ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 11:55 IST

Amit Shah

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala Will Give Double-digit Seats to us: PM Exudes Confidence

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. BJP Likely To Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Himachal Govt

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Chandigarh Administration Issues New Notification For Mayoral Polls

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Navi Mumbai, Firefighting Ops On

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Star pacer Mohammed Shami undergoes ankle surgery

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo