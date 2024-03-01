Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Friday afternoon ordered the posting of 2008 batch IPS Officer Tejinder Singh as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of terror-hit Rajouri- Poonch range which witnessed martyrdom of over 40 civilians and security forces in the last couple of years.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government called him back from Central Deputation to hand over this key assignment amid challenges being posted by a group of trained terrorists in the two districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Tejinder served in the National Investigation Agency for a couple of years before being sent to another key central agency.

Pakistan Eyes To Destabilize Rajouri- Poonch Post Abrogation of Article 370

Following the abrogation of Article 370, agencies say that Pakistan found it necessary to intensify its anti-India agenda to maintain relevance within its system. Employing various platforms, including terrorism, Pakistan sought to assert its stance.

A highly placed source informed Republic Media, “However, after two years of minimal impact on the ground, Pakistan shifted its focus to longstanding strongholds like Rajouri and Poonch. This move aimed to demonstrate that terrorism extended beyond the Kashmir Valley, encompassing all of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The proliferation of terrorist groups such as TRF and PAFF served Pakistan's agenda, not only evading international scrutiny but also imbuing terrorism in the region with a local flavour. "These groups utilized propaganda against the Indian Army and government, resonating with sympathizers in the Jammu region," the source added.

Sources further added that Introducing hybrid terrorists further complicated matters for security forces, as their underground networks transformed into active cadres, perpetrating targeted killings. Additionally, Pakistan reactivated old alliances, leveraging surrendered terrorists and those still residing in Pakistan, to revive sleeper cells and establish bases for infiltrating terrorists. This concerted effort underscores the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in combating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

33 Soldiers, 7 Civilians Killed in Action Since 2021

Post-October 2021, the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu have witnessed a series of terror attacks targeted at the Indian Army, resulting in the loss of 33 soldiers. It all began on October 11, 2021, with an assault on the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch's Dera Ki Gali area, claiming the lives of five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Subsequent attacks occurred on October 15, 2021, April 20, 2023, and August 11, 2022, in Poonch and Rajouri, resulting in more casualties among the Rashtriya Rifles Unit. The assaults persisted with a terror strike on May 5, 2023, targeting the Special Forces Unit PARA in Rajouri's Kandi and on November 22, 2023, in Bajimaal, Rajouri, affecting both the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Forces Units. Unfortunately, the toll rose again on December 21, 2023, in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch when four more Army personnel attained martyrdom.

Seven civilians were killed in the Dhangri terror attack in Rajouri district of Jammu in January 2023 when terrorists barged into the house of Hindus.





