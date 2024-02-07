Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:07 IST
Iran Announces Visa-Free Entry for Indians But with THESE Conditions
Iran's visa-free entry decision for India has been in effect since Sunday, February 4.
Tehran: Indians no longer require a visa to enter Iran, as the country announced on Tuesday its decision to offer visa-free entry to Indian citizens. The decision has been in effect since Sunday, February 4.
The new policy would allow Indians visa-free entry, granting a maximum stay of 15 days. However, the 15-day stay cannot be extended, and the policy is only for air travellers and can only be available once every six months.
Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:07 IST
