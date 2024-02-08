Dense Fog Alert: 23 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late By Hours | Check FULL List Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Cold wave and fog conditions continue to grip Delhi and other northern states affecting visibility and causing travel disturbance for commuters. As many as 23 Delhi-bound trains are delayed due to dense fog conditions. In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to persist over north India for the next coming 5 days. Visibility at Palam (Delhi) was recorded at 0, while Amritsar recorded 25m, Chandigarh-50, Ambala & Hissar-200 each. Furthermore, Lucknow & Varanasi recorded 25m each and Bareilly recorded 50 meters.

As per IMD's forecast, very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh from January 11 and 15. A layer of dense fog has been precited for the coming three days.

Here's the full list of trains running late:

23 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 12th January. pic.twitter.com/gfu6HK6r22 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024