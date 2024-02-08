Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:36 IST
Dense Fog Alert: 23 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late By Hours | Check FULL List Here
IRCTC Updates: Amid Dense fog, 23 trains that are scheduled to arrive at Delhi railway stations are running late by hours. Check full list below:
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Cold wave and fog conditions continue to grip Delhi and other northern states affecting visibility and causing travel disturbance for commuters. As many as 23 Delhi-bound trains are delayed due to dense fog conditions. In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to persist over north India for the next coming 5 days. Visibility at Palam (Delhi) was recorded at 0, while Amritsar recorded 25m, Chandigarh-50, Ambala & Hissar-200 each. Furthermore, Lucknow & Varanasi recorded 25m each and Bareilly recorded 50 meters.
As per IMD's forecast, very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh from January 11 and 15. A layer of dense fog has been precited for the coming three days.
Advertisement
Here's the full list of trains running late:
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:36 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.