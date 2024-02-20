Advertisement

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing customer convenience, IRCTC has introduced a new feature in its online booking system, Auto Pay.

This innovative addition to the payment gateway ensures that passengers pay only for confirmed tickets, with immediate refunds issued for cancellations.

What is Auto Pay?

Auto Pay is a game-changing feature integrated into the IRCTC app and website's payment gateway. It allows passengers to book tickets without immediate payment deductions.

In short the amount is only debited from their account once the seat is confirmed. This means that even if the ticket remains on the waitlist, the passenger's money stays in their account until the confirmation is received.

How Does it Work?

When booking tickets through the IRCTC app or website, users will find the Auto Pay option prominently displayed at the top of the payment gateway. Upon selecting this feature, passengers no longer need to make upfront payments.

While the required amount is temporarily blocked, it is not deducted until the ticket confirmation is received. This eliminates the need to wait for refunds in case of cancellations or unconfirmed bookings.

Benefits of Auto Pay:

No Waiting for Refunds: With Auto Pay, passengers no longer need to endure the hassle of waiting for refunds if their tickets remain unconfirmed or get canceled. The amount remains in their account until the booking is confirmed.

Tatkal Ticketing Simplified: Even in the case of Tatkal bookings, where the urgency is paramount, passengers only pay the Tatkal fee upfront. If the ticket remains on the waitlist, the excess amount is refunded immediately.

Immediate Unblocking of Funds: In scenarios where tickets remain unconfirmed even after chart preparation, the blocked amount is swiftly unblocked, ensuring that passengers have access to their funds without delay.

IRCTC's Auto Pay feature marks a significant leap forward in the system of online ticket booking, streamlining the process and enhancing user experience.