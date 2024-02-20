Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

IRCTC Online Booking: Pay Only for Confirmed Tickets, Receive Immediate Refund for Cancellation

In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing customer convenience, IRCTC has introduced a new feature in its online booking system, Auto Pay, more details inside

Rishi Shukla
IRCTC Introduces Revolutionary Auto Pay Feature for Ticket Booking
IRCTC Introduces Revolutionary Auto Pay Feature for Ticket Booking | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing customer convenience, IRCTC has introduced a new feature in its online booking system, Auto Pay. 

This innovative addition to the payment gateway ensures that passengers pay only for confirmed tickets, with immediate refunds issued for cancellations.

Advertisement

What is Auto Pay?

Auto Pay is a game-changing feature integrated into the IRCTC app and website's payment gateway. It allows passengers to book tickets without immediate payment deductions. 

Advertisement

In short the amount is only debited from their account once the seat is confirmed. This means that even if the ticket remains on the waitlist, the passenger's money stays in their account until the confirmation is received.

How Does it Work?

Advertisement

When booking tickets through the IRCTC app or website, users will find the Auto Pay option prominently displayed at the top of the payment gateway. Upon selecting this feature, passengers no longer need to make upfront payments. 

While the required amount is temporarily blocked, it is not deducted until the ticket confirmation is received. This eliminates the need to wait for refunds in case of cancellations or unconfirmed bookings.

Advertisement

Benefits of Auto Pay:

No Waiting for Refunds: With Auto Pay, passengers no longer need to endure the hassle of waiting for refunds if their tickets remain unconfirmed or get canceled. The amount remains in their account until the booking is confirmed.

Advertisement

Tatkal Ticketing Simplified: Even in the case of Tatkal bookings, where the urgency is paramount, passengers only pay the Tatkal fee upfront. If the ticket remains on the waitlist, the excess amount is refunded immediately.

Immediate Unblocking of Funds: In scenarios where tickets remain unconfirmed even after chart preparation, the blocked amount is swiftly unblocked, ensuring that passengers have access to their funds without delay.

Advertisement

IRCTC's Auto Pay feature marks a significant leap forward in the system of online ticket booking, streamlining the process and enhancing user experience.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

17 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

17 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

17 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

17 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

17 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

18 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

18 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Reddit strikes $60 million deal to train AI models on user content

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  2. Raashii Khanna’s Ethnic Outfit Is Bridesmaids' Goa

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  3. Right to Adopt is Not a Fundamental Right: Delhi High Court

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Army to Form New Corps for LAC Ops Amid Tensions With China

    Defence12 minutes ago

  5. India seeks Japanese support to revive infra development projects

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo