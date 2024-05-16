Advertisement

Indian Railways: Have a last-minute trip planned? Or perhaps you have an important occasion to attend in a different city, but you haven't reserved a train ticket yet? Don't worry; IRCTC's Tatkal service enables passengers to reserve train seats up to one day in advance of departure. Tickets for immediate travel plans can be booked using this arrangement. For practically all of its trains in all reserved classes, Indian Railways allows Tatkal booking of rail tickets. You can therefore purchase a ticket at the last minute, whether it be for a sleeper, 3AC, 2AC, or 1AC.

Tatkal Ticket Fee

IRCTC charges an additional price for bookings because it must reserve seats for the Tatkal scheme. For example, the price of a Tatkal ticket will be approximately Rs 1300, if the regular tickets cost Rs 900. Except for the second class (sitting), IRCTC levies 30% of the basic fare for all travel classes and has a set rate of 10%.

Tatkal Ticket: Booking Time

The Tatkal ticket booking window is opened by IRCTC one day before the train's departure from the starting station. For example, if you are traveling by Rajdhani from Kolkata to Delhi, the journey's start date will be measured from the day Rajdhani began in Kolkata. Additionally, the buying window will open at 10:00 AM for AC class tickets (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E). In the meantime, non-AC class (SL/FC/2S) Tatkal tickets go on sale at 11:00 AM.

Tatkal Ticket: How To Book

Go to irctc.co.in, the IRCTC website.

Enter your IRCTC user ID and password to log in now. You can create an IRCTC account by clicking the "Sign Up" button and following the instructions if you don't already have one.

Click "Book Ticket" after logging in.

Choose the "Tatkal" booking option and enter all the necessary information, such as the journey date, source and destination stations.

Choose the train and class that you want for your trip.

Enter the passenger's information next.

Additionally, you can choose your preferred berth. You might not, however, guarantee that you would be assigned a berth seat. Since older people typically have lower birth rates.

After checking the fare and additional information, click "Proceed to Payment".

Credit cards, debit cards, net banking, UPI, and other alternative methods are the ways you can pay for the transaction.

Verify the reservation.

Get the electronic ticket.

IRCTC App: How To Use

Set up your smartphone to run the IRCTC app.

Launch the app and sign in with your IRCTC credentials.

Choose "Tatkal Booking" at this point.

You have probably witnessed big fights over train tickets on a regular basis. Tickets are booked by people, however frequently they are not confirmed. People choose for a Tatkal ticket or Premium Tatkal when their train ticket is not confirmed or if they make their travel plans right away. Tatkal and Premium Tatkal offer faster seat availability, although at a little higher fee.