Published 11:43 IST, July 10th 2024

IRS Officer M Anusuya Changes Gender, Name To 'Anukathir Surya'; Govt Approves One-Of-A-Kind Request

In a first, Hyderabad-based IRS officer M Anusuya has requested for change of her gender and name to M Anukathir Surya; the request has been approved by Centre.