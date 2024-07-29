Published 00:31 IST, July 29th 2024
“Is Anyone Left Behind?”: New Video Reveals Chaos Before Delhi’s IAS Coaching Centre Flooding
Three IAS aspirants died in a Delhi coaching center flood; video shows students escaping, revealing severe drainage and building issues.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
“Is Anyone Left Behind?”: New Video Reveals Chaos Before Delhi’s IAS Coaching Centre Flooding | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:31 IST, July 29th 2024