April 8th, 2024
Is Bengaluru The Next Dubai? IT City Swelters In Brutal Heatwave
Bengaluru, once known for its pleasant climate, is now facing heat waves instead of fresh, breezy air.
India's startup capital, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is facing a brutal heatwave these days. Over the last few days, the temperature during the day has risen as high as 38 degrees Celsius.
Netizens on social media are sharing screenshots of their mobile screens showing the temperature in Bengaluru these days.
A netizen, @disharavii, has shared a screenshot of the climate in different cities. The post comes with a caption that says, ‘how is Bangalore hotter than Mumbai and Delhi’
The post strictly compares the climate differences between major Indian cities. In the picture, two major cities are circled with their respective temperatures. On the one hand, Mumbai's temperature shows 30 degrees, while Bengaluru's temperature is showing 35 degrees, which is hotter comparatively.
Another netizen, @SatanAtWink shared a screenshot of a temperature comparison of three different cities, Mumbai (28 degrees), Bengaluru (29 degrees), and Dubai, which surprisingly has a temperature of 24 degrees.
The post comes with a caption that says, ‘Bangalore has better weather over Mumbai', taking a witty jibe on the frequent climate in the city.
These posts on social media start a heated debate over drastic climate change in Bengaluru these days.
One user in the comment section writes, ‘This is the peak of Bangalore summer, though Delhi and Mumbai are just getting started’, another comment says, ‘Because Delhi summers are being transitioned from winters, and Bangalore, where we never experience harsh winters, has transitioned to summers early. Check the weather in May Bangalore will be chilling with light showers whereas Delhi will be’.
