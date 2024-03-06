×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

Is There A Political Strategy Behind INDI's Repeated Divisive Remarks? RS Prasad Tells Republic

BJP leader RS Prasad spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief on whether there's a bigger political strategy behind INDI leaders' divisive remarks.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP leader RS Prasad spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief on whether there's a bigger political strategy behind INDI leaders' divisive remarks.
BJP leader RS Prasad spoke exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief on whether there's a bigger political strategy behind INDI leaders' divisive remarks. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: Insulting Hindu gods while publicly questioning the nation's ethos has become a routine affair for the INDI bloc that is determined to play the card of divisive politics, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said while speaking exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on whether there's a bigger political strategy behind the INDI leaders' repeated divisive remarks ahead of the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Elections 2024 that are scheduled to take place between April and May.

Questioning if they [the INDI leaders making divisive statements] can do the same with regard to different faiths and[or] other incarnations of God, Prasad said, “This is repeated humiliation of Indian ethos, Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Gods”. 

It's unacceptable, the BJP leader said, adding that “They [the INDI leaders] will have to pay for it”.

Prasad's strong remarks of condemnation come just hours after DMK leader A Raja, in his latest speech in Tamil Nadu, claimed that India is not a nation. "Understand this well. India is never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition, one culture. Then, only it is a nation. India is not a nation but a sub-continent”. 

Reacting to the DMK leader's divisive remarks, the former minister stressed, “We respect all faiths”, as he highlighted that it is the “Indian Sanskar from the Rig Veda” which entails the message: "paths may be different, but truth is one”. 

Earlier during the day, Prasad had evoked the Supreme Court's stance on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhyanidhi Stalin's earlier remarks on Sanatana Dharma, stating, “That’s the reason why the Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea for clubbing together all FIRs filed against him over his ‘eradicate Sanatana dharma’ remark, had noted that he takes undue liberty with the freedom of speech and then comes to the court seeking relief.” 

Criticizing the opposition leader's remarks, RS Prasad further underlined, “PM Modi had, during the time of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, gone to all the holy places that Lord Ram is believed to have visited according to the holy scriptures, with several of those places being in South India”.

Stalin – who holds a ministerial post – should have practised caution while delivering his remarks, while also being mindful enough of the possible consequences his remarks could have, Prasad said, citing the bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

