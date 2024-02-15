Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:35 IST

Is Your Ex Involved in Illegal Activities? Delhi Police Has a Special Message for You This V-Day

"Is your ex involved in illegal activities?" wrote Delhi Police on Valentine's day. It further urged people to report them by calling 1090.

Isha Bhandari
Is Your Ex Involved in Illegal Activities?: Delhi Police’s Has a Special Message for You This Valentine’s Day
Is Your Ex Involved in Illegal Activities?: Delhi Police’s Has a Special Message for You This Valentine’s Day | Image:Delhi Police Instagram Handle
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: While Valentine's Day is traditionally a time for celebrating love and affection, the Delhi Police took a unique approach this year by encouraging scorned lovers to turn in their exes for illegal activities. In an Instagram post adorned with Valentine's Day aesthetics, the Delhi Police asked, "Is your ex involved in illegal activities?" and urged people to report them by calling 1090. Delhi police’s post promised a peculiar reward for those who provide information – a "trip in a government vehicle, a night's stay in lock-up, and photoshoots from various angles." 

Delhi police’s post on Instagram on Valentine’s day 

Delhi police's special message on valentine's day 

Netizens react 

The humorous tone of the post caught the attention of netizens, with many expressing their amusement and admiration for the Delhi Police's unconventional approach.

"Delhi Police Humour is always next level," commented one user, while another joked that the post was likely crafted by a heartbroken admin of the Delhi Police Instagram page. Some even suggested renaming the Delhi Police to 'Dank Police' due to their amusing meme-esque posts.

The post has garnered over 23,000 likes, indicating its popularity and resonance with the online community. While Valentine's Day is traditionally associated with romance and love, the Delhi Police's message served as a humorous reminder of the varied sentiments the day can evoke.

Valentine's Day, is celebrated on February 14 each year and has evolved from its origins as a Christian feast day to become a global celebration of love and affection.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 00:35 IST

